Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 7.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.94. 16,059,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 17,012,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

