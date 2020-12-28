Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.21. 857,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,784,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

