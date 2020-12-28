Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.50

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.50 and last traded at $213.47, with a volume of 32753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.86.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

