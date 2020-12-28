Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $27.74 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 446,048 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

