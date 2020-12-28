VouchForMe Reaches Market Cap of $78,477.17 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $78,477.17 and $389.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

