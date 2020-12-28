Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.58.

VRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

VRM stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

