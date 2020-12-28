Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $32.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005334 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,686,552 coins and its circulating supply is 196,306,938 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.