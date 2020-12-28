WazirX Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $820,677.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

