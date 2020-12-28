Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

12/18/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00.

12/9/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00.

11/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.62.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

