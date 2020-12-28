Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (EVK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA: EVK) recently:

12/28/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/1/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/11/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €27.60 ($32.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVK opened at €26.99 ($31.75) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.82. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

