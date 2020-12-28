Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.