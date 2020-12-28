Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BSY opened at $38.48 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

