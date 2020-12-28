Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Rimini Street worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 110.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 253.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $350.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.