Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 862 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

