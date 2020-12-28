WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Trading 6.1% Higher

WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.41. 267,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 156,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

