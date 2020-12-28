WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,073,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,566,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $9,382,884.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,917,184.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 4.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 29.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

