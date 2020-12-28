X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $33,600.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Paula Ragan sold 1,797 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,579.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 603 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $4,221.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 74,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,261. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

