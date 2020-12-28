Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Xperi worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 466,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xperi by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 138,521 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

