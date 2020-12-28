XTRABYTES Price Tops $0.0080 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $3.45 million and $7,253.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00132198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00623527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00161030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00322844 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.