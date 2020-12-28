Ycash Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $217,803.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00254246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00033096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,641,369 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars.

