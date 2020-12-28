YEE Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $147,186.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00309032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.67 or 0.02186116 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin, Huobi, DEx.top, DigiFinex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

