Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEDU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

