Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report sales of $128.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $518.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,263. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,190.19 and a beta of 1.40.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

