Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $933.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $933.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $927.90 million. Genpact posted sales of $940.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 100.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Genpact by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact by 403.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 635,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 509,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 31.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $41.75 on Monday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

