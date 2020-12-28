Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.38. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

