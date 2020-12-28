Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $64.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.61 million and the highest is $66.93 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $75.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $262.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.49 million to $265.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $260.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $111,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.