Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.41 Million

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post sales of $67.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $68.90 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $370.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.43 million, with estimates ranging from $293.21 million to $312.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,688. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $456.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Strs Ohio increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.