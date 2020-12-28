Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.14. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,415 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,488,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. 21,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 275.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

