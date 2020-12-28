Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.