Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Rapid7 posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $91.57. 8,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,948. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,431 shares of company stock worth $5,089,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

