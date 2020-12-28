Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post $19.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.73 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart Sand.

SND has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.82 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

