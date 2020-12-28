Zacks: Analysts Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.21. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $180.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.23.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,065,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

