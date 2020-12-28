Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

HR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,590. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

