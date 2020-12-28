Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $310,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $330,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $637,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

