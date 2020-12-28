Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.75 EPS

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.00. 4,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

