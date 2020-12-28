Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post sales of $786.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,133. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

