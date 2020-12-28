Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 973,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

