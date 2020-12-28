Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce sales of $25.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $78.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $78.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $105.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%.

VERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,916. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

