Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $796.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $796.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.20 million to $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $626.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $154,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

