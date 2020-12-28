Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $446.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $389.88 million to $480.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $461.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of COG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 7,763,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,575. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

