Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 137,097 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

