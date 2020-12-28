Zacks: Brokerages Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,461. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.60.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

