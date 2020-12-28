Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report sales of $13.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.16 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $44.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.19 million to $45.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.23 million, with estimates ranging from $52.34 million to $56.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

EDAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.