Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,963 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

