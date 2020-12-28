Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) will report sales of $1.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $2.08 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NYSE:LCTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.