Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Navistar International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.95 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $34,765,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $31,766,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 275.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $10,930,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth $6,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.