Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

DNOW opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NOW by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NOW by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

