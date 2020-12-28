Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post -$1.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.94). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($2.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($7.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($4.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sierra Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,387. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $111,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

