Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCNX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

