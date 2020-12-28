Zacks Investment Research Lowers OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.